‘Why are you hiding in the bushes?’ Man arrested outside of Stanwood bar

STANWOOD, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office released new video of their game of ‘hide-and-seek’ with a man, suspected of being drunk.

You can watch the video here.

The ordeal happened on April 16. The department was called to a bar in Stanwood after the man was declined service.

According to deputies, the man then drove off, ran over a planter and some cinderblocks.

When they arrived, deputies found the man tucked away in some landscaping, trying to hide.

“What’s going on tonight?” the deputy asked.

“Nothing,” the man is heard replying on body-worn surveillance video.

“Then why were you hiding in the bushes?” the deputy replied.

“Well why are you guys out here?” the man asked.

“I don’t know, you tell me,” the deputy responded back.

After the brief back-and-forth, the man was ultimately arrested and taken to the Snohomish County Jail where deputies got a search warrant for a blood draw.

The man was booked on suspicion of DUI.

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