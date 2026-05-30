Point Defiance Zoo’s young tapir is moving to a new home

TACOMA, Wash. — Ume, a tapir at Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma, is set to be relocated to another accredited zoo in the Midwest in early June.

Staff says her departure marks the next chapter in her journey after growing into an independent young tapir.

Ume was born at the zoo on Feb. 2, 2025. This birth was significant as it was only the second tapir birth in the zoo’s 120-year history.

Before her relocation, guests may have the opportunity to see Ume with her mother, Yuna. They are housed in one of the rotating Asian Forest Sanctuary habitats, typically visible on Tuesdays and weekends.

Viewing schedules, however, may vary. These changes can depend on the tapirs’ needs, behavior or weather conditions. Viewing times can also shift with their daily routine, meaning mom and baby might be napping or taking a break out of sight.

You can learn more about Ume and the zoo here.

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