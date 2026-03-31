Sound Transit exploring delays to ST3 light rail expansion in face of major budget gap

Sound Transit is exploring alternatives to deliver voter-approved light rail expansion plans.

The agency is currently facing a budget gap of more than $34.5 billion that could force delays to the ST3 plan, which voters approved in 2016.

Earlier this month, the Sound Transit Board met to discuss possible approaches that explored different trade-offs to expansion plans.

While no decisions have been made, the agency looked at three possible concepts that could inform a final plan. The agency has stressed the plan’s final form will likely blend ideas from all three.,

All three concepts include delaying full expansion into Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood. One would delay the light rail’s connection to the Tacoma Dome, instead stopping the light rail in Fife. One would delay full expansion into West Seattle.

Some proposals call for deferring stops in Issaquah, Tukwila, and South Seattle.

An updated system plan is expected by June.

Tacoma City Councilmember Kristina Walker, who also serves as a Sound Transit board member, updated her council colleagues Tuesday on the status of the expansion.

She emphasized that the board is looking at all options, including delays, fewer stops on lines, and more efficient building methods.

“We covered everything, and we didn’t make any decisions,” Walker said. “There’s no proposals on the table. I know I’ve heard that from a lot of constituents, that we’ve already proposed something.”

The budget gap is attributed to significant increases in construction costs.

Walker stated that the board must balance the various needs of the regional rail system.

“No one wanted to be in this situation, right?” Walker said. ”Costs have gone up so significantly. We’re not going to lose sight of the spine, the light rail spine.”

The Board is also exploring other options to save money, including through policy changes that help save capital and operating costs.

The agency is expecting to soon launch a survey to gather feedback on specific trade-offs.

In the meantime, the agency will host transit town hall events to garner public feedback. The next event is scheduled for April 14 in Everett, followed by an event on April 27 in Tacoma.

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