Man who split $167M Powerball jackpot arrested for third time since winning prize

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky man who split a $167.3 million Powerball jackpot with his mother in August is back in hot water with the law.

James Shannon Farthing, 51, of Georgetown, was arrested for the third time since capturing the state-record prize, WKYT reported. He and his mother presented the winning ticket at lottery headquarters in Louisville on April 28, 2025.

Farthing was arrested on Saturday in Lexington on second-degree burglary and marijuana possession charges, according to the television station.

According to an arrest citation obtained by WKYT, Farthing unlawfully entered a residence, where a victim said she saw the suspect at the side door on her cameras.

A man who won Kentucky’s $167 million Powerball is back in jail after allegedly burglarizing a residence in Lexington ⬇️



Details: https://t.co/NQlahw5kpY pic.twitter.com/W5eCsMbzdZ — WKYT (@WKYT) March 30, 2026

The Lexington Police Department said that Farthing fled the scene in a black Porsche, WLEX reported. The victim alleged that Farthing took $12,000 in cash from the residence.

Farthing made national news weeks after winning the Powerball jackpot last year with his mother, Linda Grizzle. He was arrested on April 29 after an argument at the Island Grand at TradeWinds resort on St. Pete Beach, WTVT reported.

Farthing allegedly got into a dispute that involved two men and a woman.

Body camera video showed a deputy rushing to separate the two men, WFLA reported. Deputies said that Farthing tried to kick the other man but struck the deputy in the right cheek, court records state.

Farthing was arrested on misdemeanor charges of battery and resisting an officer. He pleaded guilty to the charges earlier this month, according to WLEX.

Farthing still has an active case in Fayette County for a hit-and-run charge and an intimidation charge in Scott County that allegedly occurred on Feb. 11, 2026, WKYT reported.

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