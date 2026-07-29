Mascot crashes scooter into Dodgers minor leaguer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This is not the fast lane to return to the big leagues. It was more like a collision course.

Dodgers minor league outfielder Alek Thomas stepped out of the Oklahoma City dugout before the Comets’ game against the Sacramento River Cats on Saturday -- and right into the path of a motor scooter driven by the home team’s mascot, The Sacramento Bee reported.

Before the game at Sutter Health Park, the River Cats mascot Dinger was driving the scooter, wearing a Santa hat and red vest to celebrate the team’s “Christmas in July” promotion.

Dinger zipped down the right-field line toward the Comets’ dugout. That is when Thomas, 26, who was running out to the field, ran in front of the mascot in foul territory.

Boom! Player and mascot went tumbling to the ground.

Alek Thomas got ran over by the Sacramento River Cats mascot and his scooter



(via AddisonM81/Reddit) pic.twitter.com/SrodeUQl5g — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 28, 2026

Video of the collision was originally posted on Reddit and then shown across several social media platforms, Sports Illustrated reported.

Thomas managed to get up several seconds after the collision and was not seriously injured, according to the Bee.

He played the entire game and went 0-for-4 against the host River Cats, the newspaper reported.

played the full game against the River Cats, going 0-for-4. Dinger rode his scooter while wearing a Santa hat and red vest as the River Cats celebrated a “Christmas in July” promotion for Saturday’s game.

The original Reddit thread had more than 500 upvotes and 30 comments within two hours of posting, according to the Bee.

Thomas was designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks earlier this season and was picked up by the Dodgers. He was assigned to Oklahoma City, according to MLB.com.

Thomas spent five seasons in the majors with Arizona, compiling a .230 average with 31 home runs and 143 RBI.

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