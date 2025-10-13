Mariners unveil chili bread bowls, crab claws and cannoli for postseason crowd

The Seattle Mariners and Sodexo Live! are introducing four new food options at T-Mobile Park starting Wednesday, just in time for Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, the team announced Monday.

Mariners Vice President of Fan Experience Malcolm Rogel said the new items are part of the organization’s effort to elevate the ballpark dining experience.

“We’re happy to keep adding to baseball’s best ballpark menu this Postseason,” Rogel said. “Our team is always looking for ways to improve the fan experience at T-Mobile Park and having a best-in-class food menu is something Mariners fans look forward to every time they come to the ballpark.”

Fans can explore the full postseason lineup at mariners.com/food.

New ALCS Menu Additions

The four new offerings blend Pacific Northwest flavors with ballpark comfort food favorites:

Snake River Chili Bowl — A rich, savory chili made with Washington-raised beef from Snake River Farms and chili beans, simmered with Northwest spices. It’s served in a toasted sourdough bread bowl and topped with Beecher’s cheddar and rosemary sour cream.

Available at: 136 Chicken & Sausage, 243 Seattle Dog Cart, 313 BBQ.

Hook, Line & Sinker Sandwich — A crispy fried pollock filet topped with shredded lettuce and American cheese, finished with a tangy caviar-tartar sauce on a buttered brioche bun.

Available at: Sound Seafood.

Bigfoot BBQ Platter — A shareable meal featuring a full rack of slow-smoked pork ribs glazed in huckleberry BBQ sauce, served with apple-cabbage slaw, beer-braised baked beans, and buttery cornbread.

Available at: 313 BBQ.

Huckle-Nut Cannoli — A Northwest twist on an Italian classic, this dessert includes crispy rosemary-scented ricotta cannoli shells filled with huckleberry sweet cream, topped with toasted hazelnuts and smoked huckleberry caramel.

Available at: Coffee stands.

Earlier Postseason Additions

The Mariners previously added six creative items to their postseason menu ahead of the Division Series:

Postseason Value Pack — A budget-friendly combo featuring a Hempler’s Mariner Dog, a refillable 16 oz Coca-Cola soda, and a Red Rope candy for $11.99.

— A budget-friendly combo featuring a Hempler’s Mariner Dog, a refillable 16 oz Coca-Cola soda, and a Red Rope candy for $11.99. Claws & Caviar — Pacific snow crab claws piled in a souvenir Mariners helmet, served with caviar-crème fraîche dip and lemon-chive garnish.

— Pacific snow crab claws piled in a souvenir Mariners helmet, served with caviar-crème fraîche dip and lemon-chive garnish. PNW Pretzel — A 10-ounce Bavarian-style pretzel with beer cheese sauce, wild huckleberry mustard, and creamy dill-salmon spread.

— A 10-ounce Bavarian-style pretzel with beer cheese sauce, wild huckleberry mustard, and creamy dill-salmon spread. Sasquatch Sundae — Vanilla soft serve topped with mountain berry compote, seedy granola, and fried sage leaves.

— Vanilla soft serve topped with mountain berry compote, seedy granola, and fried sage leaves. Pacific Pitmaster Potato — A smoked, salt-rubbed baked potato loaded with Tillamook white cheddar, BBQ brisket burnt ends, beer-braised onions, and jalapeños.

— A smoked, salt-rubbed baked potato loaded with Tillamook white cheddar, BBQ brisket burnt ends, beer-braised onions, and jalapeños. “No Moo” Cheesesteak — A plant-based version made with pulled oat protein, sautéed peppers and onions, and cashew-based cheese sauce.

Fans can find postseason ticket information, watch party details, and merchandise at Mariners.com/SeizeTheMoment.

©2025 Cox Media Group