Mariners steal show—literally—with rare 4-steal inning in win over White Sox

Eugenio Suárez hit his first home run since returning to Seattle and Bryan Woo turned in a strong start as the Mariners defeated the Chicago White Sox 8-3 on Tuesday night, according to the Associated Press.

Suárez broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run homer in the fourth inning—his 37th of the season and first since being traded back to the Mariners from the Diamondbacks last week.

Dominic Canzone, Josh Naylor and Jorge Polanco each contributed to a productive offensive night for Seattle.

Canzone tied the game early with a solo shot in the second.

Naylor added a two-run homer in the seventh, and Polanco drove in two runs with a key single during a three-run sixth inning.

The Mariners have now won four of their last five games.

Seattle’s base running also played a major role. The Mariners stole four bases in the sixth inning—only the third time in franchise history they’ve done so.

The last time was June 6, 2004, also against the White Sox.

Woo (9-6) struck out nine and gave up just one run over seven innings. The right-hander hasn’t gone fewer than six innings in any of his 22 starts this season, setting a franchise record.

The White Sox managed three solo home runs, with Lenyn Sosa going deep early and Luis Robert Jr. and Colson Montgomery hitting back-to-back shots in the ninth off reliever Jackson Kowar.

It wasn’t enough to overcome another rough outing for starter Davis Martin (3-9), who gave up six runs—five earned—on seven hits in just over five innings.

Seattle took control in the sixth when Naylor and Suárez drew consecutive walks and executed a double steal, setting the table for Polanco’s two-run single.

Canzone followed with an RBI single, pushing the lead to 5-1.

Naylor’s homer in the seventh made it 7-1. Polanco finished the game 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

The series continues Wednesday night at T-Mobile Park.

George Kirby (6-5, 4.13 ERA) is scheduled to pitch for the Mariners, while Jonathan Cannon (4-8, 4.77 ERA) takes the mound for Chicago.

