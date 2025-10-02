Mariners to face Detroit Tigers in Divisional Series, first two games this weekend

Major League Baseball has announced the game time schedules for the first two Division Series games, including when the Mariners will play on October 4 and 5.

The Mariners will face the Detroit Tigers, after they won their Wild Card series against the Cleveland Guardians Thursday.

There are two possible start times for game one of the American League Division Series (ALDS) at T-Mobile Park on Saturday, October 4.

If the Red Sox win Thursday, Saturday’s game will be at 1:08 p.m. If the Yankees win Thursday, Saturday’s game will be at 5:38 p.m.

Game two of the ALDS in Seattle on Sunday, October 5, will start at 5:03 p.m. PT.

You can watch the first two games of the American League Division Series on FS1.

