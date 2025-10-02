Seattle Mariners

Mariners to face Detroit Tigers in Divisional Series, first two games this weekend

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News
Colorado Rockies v Seattle Mariners SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 24: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his solo home run, his 59th of the season, during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on September 24, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Major League Baseball has announced the game time schedules for the first two Division Series games, including when the Mariners will play on October 4 and 5.

The Mariners will face the Detroit Tigers, after they won their Wild Card series against the Cleveland Guardians Thursday.

There are two possible start times for game one of the American League Division Series (ALDS) at T-Mobile Park on Saturday, October 4.

If the Red Sox win Thursday, Saturday’s game will be at 1:08 p.m. If the Yankees win Thursday, Saturday’s game will be at 5:38 p.m.

Game two of the ALDS in Seattle on Sunday, October 5, will start at 5:03 p.m. PT.

You can watch the first two games of the American League Division Series on FS1.

