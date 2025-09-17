Mariners’ bats stay hot in Kansas City as win streak hits 10

Cal Raleigh matched one of Ken Griffey Jr.’s most famous records and Dominic Canzone hit three home runs as the Seattle Mariners beat the Kansas City Royals 12-5 on Tuesday night, extending their winning streak to 10 games.

Raleigh hit a pair of long home runs that put him alongside Griffey at the top of Seattle’s single-season list.

His first blast, a 419-foot shot to right off starter Michael Wacha in the third inning, was his 55th of the year.

That swing broke Mickey Mantle’s 1961 mark for the most home runs in a season by a switch-hitter.

Raleigh’s second homer, a 425-foot drive to left-center in the fifth, tied Griffey’s team record of 56 set in 1997 and matched again in 1998.

The All-Star catcher had a big night at the plate. He doubled in the first inning, finished with three hits in five at-bats, drove in three runs, and raised his RBI total to 118 this season.

Tuesday also marked Raleigh’s 10th multi-homer game of the year and the 20th of his career.

Canzone joined the power surge with his best performance as a big leaguer. The designated hitter went 5 for 5, homering in the second, fifth and ninth innings. He also singled twice and knocked in four runs, collecting the first three-homer game of his career.

For Kansas City, rookie Carter Jensen provided a bright spot in the loss. He hit the first two home runs of his career and came close to a third in the eighth inning, when a deep fly ball bounced off the right-field wall for a double.

Seattle starter Logan Gilbert (5-6) worked 5 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on six hits while striking out five. The right-hander has now allowed only seven earned runs across his last five outings.

Wacha (9-12) struggled in his return after a concussion list stint. The Royals veteran gave up a season-high seven runs on nine hits in just 2 2/3 innings.

Seattle’s win streak is its longest since July 2022, when the team won 14 straight.

The Mariners remain in first place in the AL West.

The series continues Wednesday, when Seattle sends Bryce Miller (4-5, 5.59 ERA) to the mound against Kansas City’s Cole Ragans (2-3, 5.18), who is making his first start since returning from a shoulder injury.

