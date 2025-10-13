LIVE UPDATES: Mariners down 1-0 after first pitch home run by Blue Jays in 1st

Fresh off a 15-inning, walk-off win that made postseason history, the Seattle Mariners begin the American League Championship Series tonight against the Toronto Blue Jays — their first ALCS appearance since 2001.

Game 1 of the 7 game series is tonight, with the winner facing the Brewers or the Dodgers in the World Series.

LIVE UPDATES

5:24 p.m. - Bottom of 1: Springer home run. Blue Jays, 1-0. Lukes walks. Guerreuro Jr. pops out to center field.

5:12 p.m. - Top of 1: Arozarena grounds out. Raleigh single to right field. Rodríguez singles, Raleigh moves to third. Polanco fielders choice, Raleigh thrown out at home. Naylor pops out to center field.

5:04 p.m. - The Mariners trident has made the trip across the border.

The trident made the trip. We'll see how much use it gets tonight.

5 p.m. - The Canadian flag has been unfurled for the Canadian National Anthem. It takes up the entire outfield.

Here we go

4:53 p.m. - First pitch is scheduled for 5:03 p.m., with the Mariners’ Bryce Miller facing off against the Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman.

Alex Rodriguez picked the Seattle Mariners to win in Game 7.

4:48 p.m. - Julio Rodríguez spoke with MLB before tonight’s game to talk about playing for their first chance at World Series rings.

Julio Rodríguez and the Mariners are playing for a chance to reach their first-ever World Series 🏆



Julio Rodríguez and the Mariners are playing for a chance to reach their first-ever World Series 🏆

He caught up with our Tom Verducci ahead of Game 1 of the ALCS

