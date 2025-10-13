Seattle Mariners

LIVE UPDATES: Mariners down 1-0 after first pitch home run by Blue Jays in 1st

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News
American League Championship Series - Seattle Mariners v Toronto Blue Jays - Game One TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 12: Josh Naylor #12 of the Seattle Mariners acknowledges the crowd before game one of the American League Championship Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on October 12, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images) (Mark Blinch/Getty Images)
Fresh off a 15-inning, walk-off win that made postseason history, the Seattle Mariners begin the American League Championship Series tonight against the Toronto Blue Jays — their first ALCS appearance since 2001.

Game 1 of the 7 game series is tonight, with the winner facing the Brewers or the Dodgers in the World Series.

LIVE UPDATES

5:24 p.m. - Bottom of 1: Springer home run. Blue Jays, 1-0. Lukes walks. Guerreuro Jr. pops out to center field.

5:12 p.m. - Top of 1: Arozarena grounds out. Raleigh single to right field. Rodríguez singles, Raleigh moves to third. Polanco fielders choice, Raleigh thrown out at home. Naylor pops out to center field.

5:04 p.m. - The Mariners trident has made the trip across the border.

5 p.m. - The Canadian flag has been unfurled for the Canadian National Anthem. It takes up the entire outfield.

4:53 p.m. - First pitch is scheduled for 5:03 p.m., with the Mariners’ Bryce Miller facing off against the Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman.

Alex Rodriguez picked the Seattle Mariners to win in Game 7.

4:48 p.m. - Julio Rodríguez spoke with MLB before tonight’s game to talk about playing for their first chance at World Series rings.

