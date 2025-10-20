LIVE UPDATES: Mariners hoping to secure a spot in World Series during ALCS Game 6

If they win, they’re in. The Seattle Mariners are taking on the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 6 of the ALCS on Sunday. If the M’s can pull off a victory in the game, they will advance onto the World Series for the first time in franchise history.

LIVE UPDATES

KIRO 7 will be providing live updates here during the game.

6:39 p.m. - Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homers on a line drive to left field. Toronto is up, 5-0.

6:35 p.m. - Julio Rodríguez grounds into a double play, shortstop Andrés Giménez to second baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa to first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Dominic Canzone out at 2nd. Julio Rodríguez out at 1st. 3 outs for the Mariners.

6:34 p.m. - Leo Rivas strikes out swinging. 1 out.

6:32 p.m. - Dominic Canzone singles on a ground ball to center fielder Daulton Varsho.

6:28 p.m. - Nathan Lukes grounds out, second baseman Leo Rivas to first baseman Josh Naylor.3 outs for the Blue Jays.

6:26 p.m. - George Springer flies one out to center fielder Julio Rodríguez. 2 outs for the Blue Jays.

6:25 p.m. - Andrés Giménez grounds out, third baseman Eugenio Suárez to first baseman Josh Naylor. 1 out for the Blue Jays.

6:20 p.m. - J.P. Crawford grounds into a double play, second baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa to shortstop Andrés Giménez to first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Eugenio Suárez out at 2nd. J.P. Crawford out at 1st. 3 outs.

6:19 p.m. - Eugenio Suárez walks. Bases are loaded for the M’s top of the 4th inning. Suárez on 1st, Arozarena on 2nd, Naylor on 3rd.

6:19 p.m. - Wild pitch by pitcher Trey Yesavage. Josh Naylor to 3rd. Randy Arozarena to 2nd.

6:16 p.m. - Randy Arozarena singles on a ground ball to third baseman Ernie Clement. Josh Naylor to 2nd.

6:15 p.m. - Josh Naylor singles on a line drive to center fielder Daulton Varsho.

6:14 p.m. - Jorge Polanco lines out to right fielder Addison Barger.

6:14 p.m. - Jorjge Polanco leads off the 4th quarter for hitting for the M’s.

6:10 p.m. - Isiah Kiner-Falefa grounds out, shortstop J.P. Crawford to first baseman Josh Naylor. 3 outs.

6:09 p.m. - Addison Barger homers (2) on a fly ball to right center field. Ernie Clement scores. Toronto is up, 4-0 at bottom of the 3rd.

6:07 p.m. - Ernie Clement triples (1) on a fly ball to left fielder Randy Arozarena.

6:06 p.m. - Daulton Varsho flies out to right fielder Dominic Canzone. Two outs.

6:05 p.m. - Alejandro Kirk grounds out, third baseman Eugenio Suárez to first baseman Josh Naylor.

6:01 p.m. - Cal Raleigh grounds into a double play, first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to shortstop Andrés Giménez to pitcher Trey Yesavage. Julio Rodríguez out at 2nd. Cal Raleigh out at 1st.

6:00 p.m. - Bases loaded for ‘Big Dumper’ Cal Raleigh.

5:59 p.m. - Julio Rodríguez walks. J.P. Crawford to 3rd. Leo Rivas to 2nd.

5:58 p.m. - Pickoff attempt at 1st base. He’s deemed safe.

5:54 p.m. - Single hit. Leo Rivas singles on a fly ball to right fielder Addison Barger. J.P. Crawford to 2nd.

5:51 p.m. - Dominic Canzone strikes out swinging, one out.

5:50 p.m. - J.P. Crawford walks for the M’s.

5:45 p.m. - Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounds into a force out, third baseman Eugenio Suárez to second baseman Leo Rivas. George Springer out at 2nd.

5:44 p.m. - Nathan Lukes strikes out swinging.

5:43 p.m. - George Springer walks. Addison Barger to 3rd. Isiah Kiner-Falefa to 2nd.

5:41 p.m. - Andrés Giménez strikes out swinging.

5:39 p.m. - Isiah Kiner-Falefa singles on a ground ball to shortstop J.P. Crawford, deflected by third baseman Eugenio Suárez. Ernie Clement scores. Addison Barger to 2nd.

5:36 p.m. - Addison Barger singles on a line drive to right fielder Dominic Canzone. Daulton Varsho scores. Ernie Clement to 3rd.

5:32 p.m. - Daulton Varsho with the Blue Jays makes a hit, getting onto first base.

5:21 p.m. - Mariners and Blue Jays are tied, 0-0 end of the first inning.

5:03 p.m. - The game gets underway at Rogers Centre in Toronto. Logan Gilbert will be starting Game 6 for the Mariners against Jays’ right hander Trey Yesavage.

