The history of Mariner Moose

SEATTLE — It’s Opening Day 2026 for the Seattle Mariners, and their mascot is ready to play ball.

Mariner Moose shared the following video on Wednesday:

The baseball team’s name doesn’t have anything to do with a Moose – so how did the mascot come to be?

The team hosted a contest to find a child-friendly mascot. There were more than 2,500 entries were submitted by children 14 and under from throughout the Pacific Northwest. According to the MLB, Ammon Spiller, a fifth grader from Central Elementary School in Ferndale, came up with the winning idea.

“I chose the Moose because they are funny, neat, and friendly,” Spiller shared at the time.” “The Moose would show that the Mariners enjoy playing and that they still have a few tricks up their sleeves. It shows they’re having fun no matter what the situation.”

He made his major league debut on April 13, 1990, during a home opener in front of a sell-out crowd at the Kingdome.

Did you know that Mariner Moose actually has a first name? It’s Mortimer.

Mortimer, or should I say, Mariner Moose, is not just a mascot—he’s part of the team. He sports a jersey with #00, and his walk-up song is ‘Footloose’ by Kenny Loggins.

Mariner Moose lives in the T-Mobile Park Moose Den, but he can be found wandering the park on gamedays, stopping to greet excited fans or looking for his next Classic Mariner Dog. That’s his favorite concession item.

He’s also fairly social media savvy. You can follow his ‘X’ account here and he also has an Instagram that you can check out here.

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