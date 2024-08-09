Haniger hits 3-run double in ninth to rally Mariners to 4-3 win over Tigers

SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Haniger hit a game-ending three-run double as the Seattle Mariners rallied to beat the Detroit Tigers 4-3 on Thursday night.

Luke Raley, who homered in the bottom of the sixth to get Seattle on the scoreboard after Detroit led 3-0, opened the ninth with a single against Luke Holton. Will Vest (2-4) then relieved and gave up a single to Randy Arozarena before striking out the next two batters.

After Jorge Polanco walked to load the bases, Haniger hit a fly ball that got past Tigers right fielder Ryan Vilade to clear the bases and give the Mariners the win.

It was Haniger’s franchise-leading eighth walk-off hit.

Reliever J.T. Chargois (2-0) pitched a scoreless ninth to get the win.

With division-leading Houston off, Seattle pulled back into a tie with the Astros atop the AL West.

Hits were hard to come by for both teams early on, as Mariners starter Bryan Woo retired the first 12 batters he faced, and Cal Raleigh got the Mariners first hit with a single in the fourth against Tigers lefty Bryan Sammons.

However, Woo’s perfect start came to an end in the top of the fifth, when he allowed back-to-back singles to start the inning and Meadows hit an RBI double down the right-field line to make it 1-0.

Meadows finished off a torrid series with two more hits. He homered and drove in two runs on Tuesday, and robbed Raleigh of a home run in Detroit’s 6-2 victory on Wednesday.

Two batters later, Zach McKinstry drove in two more with a double to give the Tigers a 3-0 lead.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: RHP Casey Mize (hamstring) pitched 2 1/3 innings on Thursday in a rehab start for Triple-A Toledo, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out two.

Mariners: OF Julio Rodriguez (ankle sprain) ran in the outfield and on the bases, the second day in a row he has tested his injured ankle. Manager Scott Servais still has no timetable for his return.

ROSTER MOVES

Mariners: OF Dominic Canzone (right adductor strain) was activated from the 10-Day IL on Thursday and RHP Eduard Bazardo was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma. In corresponding moves, RHP Jonathan Hernandez was designated for assignment and INF Jason Vosler was optioned to Tacoma.

UP NEXT

Tigers: No starter has been announced for Friday’s series opener in San Francisco against Giants LHP Robbie Ray (2-1, 4.40 ERA).

Mariners: RHP Bryce Miller (8-7, 3.62 ERA) will pitch on Friday in the series opener against Mets LHP Jose Quintana (6-7, 3.95).

©2024 Cox Media Group