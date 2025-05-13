Man pulled from house fire in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — One man was pulled from a house fire in Everett Monday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 6 p.m. According to neighbors, a man was pulled from the fire into the street before he was treated by arriving medics.

South County Fire confirmed that one man was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Harborview Medical Center confirmed that the man remained in critical condition Monday evening.

