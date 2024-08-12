Cal Raleigh homers twice, knocks in 5 as Mariners finish off 3-game sweep of Mets with 12-1 win

SEATTLE — Cal Raleigh hit two home runs, Luis Castillo struck out nine and the Seattle Mariners completed a spirited sweep of the New York Mets with a 12-1 win on Sunday.

Castillo gave up four hits and walked two in six innings, completing a tour de force series for Seattle’s starters. George Kirby, Logan Gilbert and Castillo combined to strike out 21 and give up 10 hits while walking four in 19 innings.

New York’s Jeff McNeil ended a scoreless streak of 27 innings with a solo home run in the sixth inning, the only run for the Mets in the three-game series.

Seattle has won four straight and remains tied atop the AL West with the Houston Astros.

Castillo (10-11) had the Mets baffled at times, striking out five straight batters midway through his start. He got the side swinging in the fourth, finishing Jose Iglesias with a sinker inside that caused the batter to comically corkscrew into the ground to end the inning.

Raleigh put the Mariners up 4-0 with a two-run homer in the fifth inning, then hit a three-run shot in the six-run sixth to make it 10-1. The catcher’s third multi-homer game this season brings his total to 26. He came to the plate in the seventh with the bases loaded, but popped out to left field.

Jorge Polanco put the Mariners up 1-0 with a solo homer in the second. He had three hits and two runs scored.

Mets starter Luis Severino (7-6) struck out eight and walked two in five innings, losing his third straight. He’s given up 14 earned runs in his last three starts, failing to make it beyond five innings in each.

RODRIGUEZ’S RETURN

Mariners designated hitter Julio Rodríguez made his return to the lineup after missing three weeks with a sprained ankle. Visibly impatient at the plate, Rodríguez struck out in all five appearances.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: 3B Mark Vientos was a late scratch with a sore left ankle. … RHP Dedniel Núñez (forearm) threw a bullpen session. Manager Carlos Mendoza said the team will see how he feels Monday before scheduling another session.

Mariners: SS J.P. Crawford threw before the game for the first time since breaking a finger on his right hand. “He still feels it, but we want to get his arm moving and at least tossing a ball,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said.

UP NEXT

Mets: New York takes Monday off before playing Oakland to start a nine-game homestand. Pitchers have not been announced.

Mariners: Seattle takes Monday off before playing at Detroit to start a nine-game road trip. Pitchers have not been announced.

