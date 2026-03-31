Woman sentenced to 20 years for 2023 killing of rideshare driver in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says a woman was sentenced for shooting and killing a rideshare driver on August 8, 2023, in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood.

Neiana M. Allen-Bailey, then 18 at the time of the murder, was sentenced to 240 months on March 27, 2026, for the murder of Amare Geda, according to court documents.

Geda was an Uber and Lyft driver waiting in his Toyota Prius after he had finished a trip along 1st Avenue South at around 3:20 a.m. early that morning.

Prosecutors say Allen-Bailey walked up to Geda’s car and opened the driver’s side door. Surveillance video shows Geda getting out of the car, struggling with Allen-Bailey over a gun she pulled, then Geda dropped to the ground after he was shot, court documents say.

Allen-Bailey then got in the car and drove away.

Investigators learned over the following two days she drove around Seattle in Geda’s car, visited a hair salon in Kent, and purchased an Xbox and an Apple Watch at a Walmart in Renton with over $750.

She was arrested two days after the killing when Seattle police officers found the car in Capitol Hill.

A mental health evaluation revealed she was suffering from substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder, but court documents say neither contributed to her decision to kill Amare Geda.

She pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, and in addition to her 20-year sentence, she will serve an additional three years of community service, according to the King County Prosecutors’ Office.

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