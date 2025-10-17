Bryce Miller starts as Mariners, Blue Jays meet in pivotal Game 5 with series tied

Bryce Miller will take the mound Friday as the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays meet for Game 5 of the American League Championship Series at T-Mobile Park, with the best-of-seven series tied at two games apiece.

The Mariners are looking to reclaim momentum after an 8-2 loss Thursday night.

Toronto’s win evened the series, continuing a rare pattern — the road team has won every game so far.

Seattle took the first two in Toronto, while the Blue Jays answered with two victories in Seattle.

If the Mariners win Friday, they’ll move within one victory of reaching their first World Series in franchise history.

Seattle is in the ALCS for the fourth time in team history (1995, 2000, 2001, 2025).

The club has made the postseason six times overall, winning a series in five of those appearances — the only exception was in 1997.

Manager Dan Wilson, in his first full season, led the Mariners to a 90-72 record and their first AL West Division title since 2001.

Under Wilson, Seattle holds a combined 116-88 record including playoffs.

Right-hander Bryce Miller, 27, will start for Seattle.

He has been one of the team’s most consistent arms this postseason, posting a 2.61 ERA through two starts.

Miller threw six strong innings in Game 1 against Toronto, allowing just one run on two hits in a 3-1 Mariners win.

“It helps pitching in a pitcher-friendly park,” Miller said ahead of Game 5. “It just kind of adds to the confidence and being able to go out there and get ahead and attack whenever you know that everything’s on your side, in your favor.”

Miller’s regular season included a 4-6 record with a 5.68 ERA over 18 starts, but he finished strong after two midseason stints on the injured list.

His postseason command has been sharp, holding opponents to a .167 average.

Seattle’s offense continues to rely on catcher Cal Raleigh, who has reached base safely in all nine postseason games this year.

Raleigh, who hit 60 home runs during the regular season — the most ever by a catcher, a switch-hitter, or a Mariner — added three more in the playoffs for a total of 63 across the season.

Josh Naylor has also been a standout, batting .324 in the postseason with two home runs and 12 hits.

His four postseason games with at least three hits tie the MLB record shared by Mariners greats Jay Buhner and Edgar Martinez.

Jorge Polanco remains a key spark, driving in eight runs with a .814 OPS, including a walk-off single in the 15th inning of Game 5 of the ALDS that sent Seattle to the ALCS.

Seattle’s bullpen has been one of its strengths.

Closer Andrés Muñoz has been perfect so far, not allowing a hit in 6.1 innings while earning two saves.

Matt Brash has a 1.29 ERA in six appearances, and the group has combined to strand key runners throughout the postseason.

Historical and statistical notes

The Mariners have scored first in eight of their nine playoff games this season.

The team’s offense finished the regular season ranked third in MLB with 238 home runs and tied for third with 161 stolen bases — making them just the second team in league history to record both 230+ homers and 160+ steals in a season.

The Mariners’ lineup features eight players with an OPS+ of at least 110, including Dominic Canzone (.840 OPS) and Julio Rodríguez (128 OPS+).

Friday’s first pitch is scheduled for 3:08 p.m. on FS1. Joe Davis and John Smoltz will call the game, with Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci reporting from the field. Radio coverage will air on Seattle Sports 710 AM and ESPN Radio.

Game 6 will be played Sunday in Toronto.

