Pirates legend Bill Mazeroski dies at age 89

The Pittsburgh Pirates are mourning the loss of Hall of Famer Bill Mazeroski.

The team confirmed Mazeroski died on Friday at the age of 89.

“Everyone across the Pirates organization is deeply saddened by the loss of Bill Mazeroski,” Pirates Chairman Bob Nutting said. “Maz was one of a kind — a true Pirates legend, a National Baseball Hall of Famer and one of the finest defensive second basemen the game has ever seen."

Mazeroski was an inaugural member of the Pirates Hall of Fame class in 2022 and was enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, in 2001. He was a seven-time All-Star known for the most famous home run in history, a ninth-inning, game-winning hit against the Yankees in Game Seven of the 1960 World Series.

“His name will always be tied to the biggest home run in baseball history and the 1960 World Series championship, but I will remember him most for the person he was: humble, gracious and proud to be a Pirate,” Nutting continued. “I feel fortunate to have spent time with Maz over the years. Welcoming him and his family back to Pittsburgh as part of the inaugural Pirates Hall of Fame class in 2022 was a special moment for all of us.

Jane Forbes Clark, Chairman of the Board of Directors for the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, remembers Mazeroski similarly.

“The author of one of the game’s most indelible moments, Bill Mazeroski will be remembered as one of baseball’s most respected figures — both for his character and for his brilliance on the field as one of the game’s best second basemen. Maz remained humble about his career, even as he was celebrated in Cooperstown,” her statement read in part.

Mazeroski also earned eight Gold Glove Awards and has a reputation as one of the best fielding second basemen during his 17-year career with the Pirates.

He holds National League records for most seasons leading the league in assists (9), most seasons leading the league in double plays (8) and most double plays turned in a single season (161 in 1966).

Mazeroski is survived by his two sons, Darren and David and his four grandchildren. Darren is a member of the Pirates Scouting department, serving as an Area Supervisor.

