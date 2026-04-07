Kansas' Bidunga, Wake Forest's Harris, Saint Mary's Murauskas among players entering men's portal

Kansas big man Flory Bidunga, Wake Forest's Juke Harris and Saint Mary's Paulius Murauskas were among the parade of players entering the transfer portal Tuesday, the first of 15 days Division I men's basketball players can go looking for a new school.

Bidunga finished his second season with the Jayhawks as the Big 12 defensive player of the year and an Associated Press All-Big 12 second-team pick. He averaged 13.3 points and 9.0 rebounds per game and was a Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year finalist. He led the Big 12 and was fourth nationally with 91 blocked shots and 10th in field-goal shooting at 64%.

Bidunga recorded 13 double-doubles and was the only Division I player to average more than 13 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocked shots.

Harris was voted the Atlantic Coast Conference's most improved player after he increased his scoring average from 6.1 points per game as a freshman to 21.4 this past season. He also was an AP All-ACC second-team pick after becoming one of two players in program history to score 750 points in a season.

Murauskas was the West Coast Conference's second-leading scorer with 18.4 points per game and had two 30-point games. He was an All-WCC first-team pick both years he was with the Gaels after transferring from Arizona.

Purdue announced it had signed forward Caden Pierce, who played three seasons at Princeton and sat out this year as a redshirt while completing his degree. Pierce started 89 games for the Tigers and was 2023-24 Ivy League player of year after averaging 16.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He chose the Boilermakers over Duke, Gonzaga, Louisville and Connecticut.

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