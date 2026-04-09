2 killed in Woodinville trailer fire

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Snohomish County fire officials are investigating a trailer fire that killed two people on Wednesday.

According to Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue (SRFR), around 6:30 p.m., they responded to a “fifth-wheel trailer” fire with a large column of smoke that was visible from a mile away.

0 of 9 Snohomish County deadly fire Snohomish County deadly fire Snohomish County deadly fire Snohomish County deadly fire Snohomish County deadly fire Snohomish County deadly fire Snohomish County deadly fire Snohomish County deadly fire

The fire was reported off 212th Street SE in Woodinville.

When crews arrived, the trailer was fully engulfed in flames.

Due to the “advanced fire conditions,” crews were unable to go inside and began working on the exterior.

SRFR said crews had to navigate challenges like a nearby propane tank, arching power lines, and no hydrant.

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby brush and trees.

Once it was safe to enter the trailer, crews found two victims inside: one near the front of the trailer and one in the back.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A medical examiner will determine the identity of the victims and their causes of death.

©2026 Cox Media Group