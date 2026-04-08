Delivery driver steals hundreds of Amazon packages in Pierce County

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A Pierce County woman is accused of felony theft after reportedly stealing hundreds of Amazon packages. Investigators estimate the value of the stolen products to be $20,000.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, the woman stole the packages while working as a delivery driver. Most were returned to Amazon, but just under half of them are still unaccounted for.

Investigators said they headed to a home in Parkland on Sunday after a neighbor reported piles of Amazon boxes around the garage.

A PCSO spokesperson told KIRO 7 the woman was working as an Amazon Flex driver, a contractor who delivers packages in their personal car. She reportedly just kept her deliveries for herself.

“She was collecting the packages and collecting the payment, but then never delivering the packages,” Dep. Carly Cappetto of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said. “She would always report that the packages were undeliverable.”

Investigators said the woman was cooperative when they arrested her and reportedly led them into her garage, where they found hundreds more boxes.

Cappetto said she blamed a lack of gas money for not making the deliveries.

“Suddenly, she was out of gas money to deliver the packages. It was easier to not deliver them and go home with the packages, then go back for a second load of packages for another payment,” she said. “Then it got out of control from there.”

Deputies report $8,000 worth of products remain missing, with the suspect claiming they were stolen from her house.

Neighbors told KIRO 7 they saw the packages piling up and just assumed someone was getting ready to move.

“When something like that happens, it makes you wonder, ‘Who is my neighbor?’” said Diana Hermanson, who lives up the street.

Investigators said those affected should reach out to Amazon for a refund or replacement.

“There were handfuls of residents that lived in Spanaway, Tacoma,” Cappetto said. “There were addresses from Tenino and Olympia on those packages. We are talking hundreds of victims from not only Pierce County but around the Western Washington area.”

KIRO 7 reached out to Amazon about the situation. A spokesperson is looking into the incident.

©2026 Cox Media Group