Torrent, Sirens play in front of record-setting crowd at Madison Square Garden

The New York Sirens made their Madison Square Garden debut a night to remember. The team earned a 2-1 shootout win over the Seattle Torrent on Saturday in front of a sold-out crowd of 18,006 fans. The fanbase set a U.S. arena attendance record for women’s hockey.

“It means the world; like you just can’t put it into words to have all those people show up for us tonight and show their support for not only the Sirens, but women’s hockey,” said New York goaltender Kayle Osborne. “I think it’s just a huge step for us and for everyone who plays, and young girls that watch. I think it’s just a huge step to see all those people supporting here tonight.”

Seattle Captain Hilary Knight also shared her thoughts on the significance of selling out Madison Square Garden.

“It’s funny because people ask if I’m surprised,” she said. “I’m not surprised that we sold out MSG. It’s a testament to the caliber of play that we have, our fanbase, the product that we put together and the work that we do when the lights aren’t bright. So, to finally have this moment, and I hope it’s not a moment, I hope we’re back here, it’s truly incredible. Even if we were getting booed or cheered for it didn’t really matter, it was an awesome moment for women’s hockey and to be a part of a game where you set a record is truly outstanding.”

Defender Maja Nylén Persson scored the shootout winner for the Sirens. The team trails fifth-place Ottawa by two points and fourth-place Toronto by three, with five games remaining in the hunt for the final spot in the PWHL Walter Cup Playoffs.

Seattle has six games remaining and trails seventh-place Vancouver by four and New York by eight. The Torrent will face Montréal next on Tuesday, April 7 at 4 p.m. PT.

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