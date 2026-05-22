Hockey

The Seattle Torrent parts ways with head coach after inaugural season

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Minnesota Frost vs Seattle Torrent SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 28: Head Coach Steve O'Rourke of the Seattle Torrent gathers his players during the first period against the Minnesota Frost at Climate Pledge Arena on November 28, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — The Seattle Torrent and the team’s head coach, Steve O’Rourke, have parted ways.

The team’s general manager, Meghan Turner, made the announcement on Friday.

“We are grateful to Steve for his contributions to the Seattle Torrent during our inaugural season. We wish him and his family nothing but the best in the future,” Turner shared.

Seattle finished its inaugural season in eighth place in the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) standings with 31 points and an overall record of 8-1-5-16.

The Torrent will begin the search for their next head coach immediately.

©2026 Cox Media Group

0


Most Read