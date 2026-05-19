The future has arrived for the Canadiens, who won two Game 7s and advanced to East finals

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson was no different than any Montreal hockey fan, increasingly impatient over talk of the team’s promising potential.

Turns out, the future has arrived perhaps a little ahead of schedule, and propelled by forward Alex Newhook’s knack for scoring Game 7 playoff series-clinching goals.

"It means a lot," Matheson said after Montreal advanced to the Eastern Conference finals courtesy of Newhook's goal 11:22 into overtime of a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night.

“For a long time it’s been talking about the rebuild and rebuild. I think as a group we’re a little tired of that whole kind of viewpoint, as if we have to keep being patient and wait, and our time will come,” he said. “So I feel it’s exciting for us and motivating for us to see that we’re at this stage already.”

The win was Montreal's second in a Game 7 this postseason, with both coming on the road and both decided by Newhook. The second-line forward also scored the tie-breaking goal 11:07 into the third period in Game 7 of Montreal's 2-1 first-round series-clinching win over Tampa Bay.

Next up are the well-rested Hurricanes in a series that opens at Carolina on Thursday night. The Hurricanes have swept each of their first two rounds, and been off since a 3-2 overtime win against Philadelphia on May 9.

The Canadiens reached the NHL's semifinal round for the first time since the 2021 COVID-altered playoffs, in which a veteran-laden Montreal team — including captain Shea Weber and goalie Carey Price — beat Vegas before losing to Tampa Bay in the Stanley Cup Final in five games.

Though there are a few holdovers, such as captain Nick Suzuki and linemate Cole Caufield, both now in their mid-20s, this group has essentially been rebuilt from scratch in three-plus seasons under general manager Kent Hughes and coach Martin St. Louis.

Among the newcomers are draft picks such as defenseman Lane Hutson, forwards Juraj Slafkovsky and Ivan Demidov, and goalie Jakub Dobes. Then there's the key pieces Hughes acquired through trades, including Newhook, Matheson, Noah Dobson, Alexandre Carrier and Phillip Danault, who is back for a second stint.

“We built it since I’ve been here, and we built it all season long,” said Newhook, who won the Stanley Cup in 2022 with Colorado, and now is in his second season in Montreal. “We’re a confident group. We knew what we were capable of all year. I think we believe that we can keep going and bring this thing all the way.”

Montreal is in the playoffs for just the fourth time in nine years. And the team’s upward trajectory is apparent a year after being knocked out in the first round by Washington, and following a season in which Montreal’s 48 wins and 106 points were the most since 2014-15.

The Canadiens haven’t lost consecutive games since mid-March, and improved their playoff record to 6-0 following a loss.

Dobes, a rookie, has carried the load in goal by starting every playoff game and after going 29-10-4 this season. In two Game 7s, he’s allowed a combined three goals on 68 shots, including a 37-save outing against Buffalo.

And he and the Canadiens bounced back from an 8-3 loss in Game 6.

“We're used to it,” Dobes said of performing in the clutch. “The Tampa series made us a way better team than before the playoffs. We know how to bounce back. We know what’s the feeling like. So, yeah, it’s just keep getting experience.”

Montreal entered the playoffs with 10 players having previously appeared in a Game 7. The Canadiens now count 20.

“It’s easy to just use the age as a crutch,” said St. Louis, who improved to 2-0 in Game 7s as a coach to go along with 6-2 during his playing days.

“Two years ago, we know that we lacked experience. That doesn’t mean you can’t advance and mature,” he said. “Last year’s experience in the playoffs, what we’re going through right now, you can’t buy that. It’s amazing. I’m so happy for the players to live that.”

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.