FIFA’s Seattle 2026 World Cup merchandise drops: Prices, designs, where to buy

SEATTLE — FIFA just released merchandise for its upcoming 2026 World Cup tournament, including hats, t-shirts, sweatshirts, and posters themed around each host city.

The merchandise for Seattle, being one of the host cities, is predominantly purple in color, with gold, white, and blue accents. The text “We Are Seattle” and “26 FIFA Seattle” adorn many of the city-themed shirts and hoodies.

To browse FIFA’s merch catalog, click here. Hats are priced at $45, hoodies are $100, and shirts are $50, with slight reductions in price for youth sizes. An alternative, less expensive T-shirt is available, along with cheaper gifts such as posters and magnets.

Seattle is one of 16 cities hosting World Cup matches between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico starting in June 2026. Seattle is actively preparing to host six games, including two knockout stage matches.

The first game at Lumen Field will be on June 15, 2026, for the Group G Stage match.

State considers toll boost for SR 99 tunnel during World Cup

Drivers may have to pay more to use the State Route 99 (SR 99) tunnel during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of visitors to Washington.

The Washington State Transportation Commission is considering two temporary toll hike options—either 50 cents or $1.00—applied 24/7 for six weeks from June 1 to July 15, 2026. The goal is to manage the extra traffic and help fund maintenance.

At Tuesday’s commission meeting, one member expressed reservations about the proposal, calling it a “slippery slope” to increase tolls for a single event.

“The World Cup is a uniquely large event,” Washington State Transportation Commission Deputy Director Carl See told KIRO Newsradio. “It does not necessarily portend to, if this, then necessarily we do it for other activities.”

Impact of higher SR 99 toll

Good to Go! rates for two-axle vehicles currently range from $1.25 to $2.80. Officials said the temporary hike would represent a significant increase and acknowledged that residents and businesses would also be affected.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is encouraging fans to consider transit, walking, and biking to get to the matches.

See told KIRO Newsradio that, as early as December, the commission will decide whether or not to proceed with this potential toll rate increase based on the assessment that is currently underway.

“If the commission does decide to proceed at that time, the next step would be the public-input process in support of the rate-setting,” he said.

Public input will be solicited in early 2026.

