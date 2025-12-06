FIFA 2026 World Cup schedule reveal: USA to play in Seattle

SEATTLE — FIFA released the match schedule for the 2026 World Cup on Saturday, revealing which teams will be playing in Seattle.

Lumen Field will host four group stage matches, including one featuring the U.S. Men’s National Team, one round of 32 match, and one round of 16 match.

Group Stages

Monday, June 15 - Group G - Belgium vs. Egypt @ 12 p.m. PT

Friday, June 19 - Group D - USA vs. Australia @ 12 p.m. PT

Wednesday, June 24 - Group B - Qatar vs. ITA/NIR/WAL/BIH @ 12 p.m. PT

Friday, June 26 - Group G - Egypt vs. Iran @ 8 p.m. PT

Round of 32

Wednesday, July 1 - TBD @ 1 p.m. PT

Round of 16

Monday, July 6 - TBD @ 5 p.m. PT

