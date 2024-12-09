Washington to face off against Louisville in the 91st Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

SEATTLE — The Huskies are going bowling.

In his first season at the helm, head coach Jedd Fisch leads “U-Dub” to a bowl berth. A 6-6 record, enough to earn the Huskies an invitation to the “Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl”.

Washington will face the Louisville Cardinals in the 91st edition of the bowl. That game will be played in El Paso, Texas and kicks off on New Year’s Eve morning, on KIRO 7, around 11 a.m.

The Cards finished the season 8-4, with marquee wins over Kentucky and Clemson. But, it’ll be the first time the two schools match up against each other on the gridiron.

“U-Dub” is also heading back to El Paso, having played a bowl game there in 1979. They beat Texas in that matchup (14-7). This year’s game will mark the 43rd bowl game appearance in Huskies’ school history.

And, the organizers are just as excited as the players, schools, and fanbases.

“This matchup brings in the potential for great economic impact and excitement to our city and everyone in the Borderland,” says Sun Bowl Executive Director, Bernie Olivas.

“Both teams have not been to El Paso in many years, and we cannot wait for all the fans and visitors to arrive to show them all the wonderful El Paso hospitality and culture,” he continued.

Of course, it’s not quite the National Championship appearance they enjoyed last season. And, it would’ve been a boost to knock off Oregon in the regular season finale.

But, it is postseason football. One more opportunity for coaches and players to spend a little more time together and pick up some invaluable in-game experience.

