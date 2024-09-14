Apple Cup rivalry continues as Washington, Washington State meet at Lumen Field

Washington and Washington State will compete in the Apple Cup on Saturday at Lumen Field in Seattle, a rare non-conference matchup between the two rivals.

For the first time since 1961, the game won’t count toward Pac-12 standings, as Washington has joined the Big Ten, while Washington State remains one of two teams in the Pac-12.

The game kicks off at 12:30 p.m.

Washington is favored by 4 1/2 points, according to BetMGM College Football Odds.

The future of the Apple Cup has been a hot topic since the Pac-12′s collapse, forcing this year’s game to move to a neutral site in September.

While the rivalry is scheduled to continue through the 2028 season as a non-conference matchup, uncertainty remains, particularly from Washington State.

The game is set to return to campus sites next year.

Key Matchup

Washington’s defense will be tested by a Washington State offense that has been explosive in its first two games.

The Huskies haven’t allowed a touchdown this season and have gone two straight games without giving up a score, something they haven’t done since 1991.

However, Washington State, led by quarterback John Mateer, has already scored 107 points in two games, including a 37-17 victory over Texas Tech, where Mateer rushed for 197 yards after throwing five touchdowns in the season opener.

Players to Watch

For Washington State, wide receiver Kyle Williams has had a quiet start with five catches through two games, but three of those have resulted in touchdowns.

He had a strong performance in last year’s Apple Cup, tallying 85 yards and a touchdown.

On the Washington side, quarterback Will Rogers has been efficient, completing 21 of 26 passes for four touchdowns in last week’s game against Eastern Michigan.

Facts & Figures

Washington has dominated the rivalry recently, winning nine of the last ten matchups, including a 24-21 victory last year on a last-second field goal by Grady Gross.

Washington State’s offense has been bolstered by freshman running back Wayshawn Parker, who scored on long touchdown runs in his first two games.

Meanwhile, Huskies running back Jonah Coleman has rushed for over 100 yards in both of Washington’s first two contests.

Next year’s Apple Cup is scheduled to return to Pullman, but the series’ future remains uncertain as the fallout from the Pac-12′s collapse unfolds.

This story was written from material provided by the Associated Press.

