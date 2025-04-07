Have you seen Clarice? Search underway for missing girl in Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Police Department is looking for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Officers say Clarice was last seen on North 143rd Street Monday afternoon.

She has black hair that’s pulled back into a ponytail, and was wearing a possibly brown puffy jacket, blue jeans, and orange, green, and white Nike shoes.

If you see her, please call 911 right away.

Missing juvenile: Clarice, B/F/12-years-old. Black hair, ponytail, brown eyes, wearing purple sweater, possibly brown puffy jacket, blue jeans, orange, green and white Nike tennis shoes. Last seen near 900 block N 143rd Street. If seen please call 911. pic.twitter.com/5FUDP2UMCA — Seattle Police Department (@SeattlePD) April 7, 2025





©2025 Cox Media Group