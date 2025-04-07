Have you seen Clarice? Search underway for missing girl in Seattle

Local

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Police Department is looking for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Officers say Clarice was last seen on North 143rd Street Monday afternoon.

She has black hair that’s pulled back into a ponytail, and was wearing a possibly brown puffy jacket, blue jeans, and orange, green, and white Nike shoes.

If you see her, please call 911 right away.


