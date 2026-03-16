Gonzaga men score No. 3 seed in West region for NCAA Tournament

Gonzaga has scored the No. 3 seed in the West region to kick off their NCAA tournament run for 2026.

The Zags will face No. 14 seed Kennesaw State for the first round.

The matchup will take place in Portland, Oregon on Thursday. A time has not yet been set for the game.

Gonzaga made it to the tournament last year, but this is Kennesaw State’s first time back since 2023.

Gonzaga has reached the National Championship twice – once in 2017 and again in 2021 but lost both matchups.

If Gonzaga advances, they will play the winner of a No. 6 vs. No. 11 matchup between BYU and the winner of a play-in game between NC State and Texas.

2026 Men’s March Madness full schedule

March 17-18: First Four

March 19-20: First Round

March 21-22: Second Round

March 26-27: Sweet 16

March 28-29: Elite 8

April 4: Final Four

April 6: National Championship

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