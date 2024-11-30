College Basketball

Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the Florida State Seminoles

By KIRO 7 News Staff and The Associated Press
Gonzaga head coach Mark Few directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Long Beach State, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Spokane, Wash.
Florida State Seminoles (7-1) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-4)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Saturday, 5 p.m. PST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga faces Florida State at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

The Bulldogs have a 4-4 record in non-conference games. Gonzaga allows 70.5 points and has been outscored by 3.9 points per game.

The Seminoles have a 7-1 record in non-conference games. Florida State has a 6-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Gonzaga makes 43.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Florida State has allowed to its opponents (40.0%). Florida State averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Gonzaga gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yvonne Ejim is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Carla Viegas averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 52.6% from beyond the arc.

