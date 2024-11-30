Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the Florida State Seminoles

Florida State Seminoles (7-1) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-4)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Saturday, 5 p.m. PST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga faces Florida State at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

The Bulldogs have a 4-4 record in non-conference games. Gonzaga allows 70.5 points and has been outscored by 3.9 points per game.

The Seminoles have a 7-1 record in non-conference games. Florida State has a 6-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Gonzaga makes 43.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Florida State has allowed to its opponents (40.0%). Florida State averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Gonzaga gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yvonne Ejim is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Carla Viegas averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 52.6% from beyond the arc.

