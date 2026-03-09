Everything you need to know about the 2026 March Madness tournaments

March Madness is almost here! The 2026 NCAA Tournament kicks off on Selection Sunday, which is March 15. That’s when the 68-team brackets are revealed.

The men’s NCAA tournament bracket reveal will air live on KIRO 7 News at 3 p.m. PST.

The women’s NCAA Tournament bracket reveal will air on ESPN at 5 p.m. PST.

Thirty-one teams earn automatic bids by winning their conference tournaments. The remaining spots are filled with at-large selections chosen by the NCAA selection committee.

Four games in the First Four round determine the final teams that advance into the traditional 64-team bracket for the first round.

Depending on the round, the 2026 March Madness has different host cities. Indianapolis is the main host for the men’s tournament, hosting the Final Four and the National Championship.

For the women, it’s a bit different. Teams act as host sites until the Sweet 16. The Final Four and National Championship will take place in Phoenix.

The men’s schedule:

Selection Sunday: March 15

First Four: March 17–18

First round: March 19–20

Second round: March 21–22

Sweet 16: March 26–27

Elite Eight: March 28–29

Final Four: April 4

National Championship: April 6

The women’s schedule:

Selection Sunday: March 15

First Four: March 18-19

First round: March 20-21

Second round: March 22-23

Sweet 16: March 27-28

Elite Eight: March 29-30

Final Four: April 3

National Championship: April 5

How to watch most March Madness games

CBS Sports and Turner Sports will continue to show all 67 games of the tournament across TBS, CBS, TNT, truTV and their digital platforms, including March Madness Live. You’ll be able to watch some games right here on KIRO 7 News.

©2026 Cox Media Group