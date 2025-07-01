Randy Arozarena hits two HRs, reaches career milestone

SEATTLE — The slugging numbers have been a bit down this season for Randy Arozarena, but the Seattle Mariners’ left fielder showed off his power stroke in a major way Monday night.

Arozarena clubbed a pair of home runs – reaching a career milestone in the process – early to help the Mariners jump out to 5-1 lead over the Kansas City Royals through five innings at T-Mobile Park.

It started in the fourth when Arozarena got a hold of a cutter from Royals starter Michael Wacha and redirected it the other way to right-center field for his 100th career home run. The solo shot traveled 395 feet, came off the bat at 103.7 mph and tied the game at 1-1.

That homer was Arozarena’s first since June 10 and just his third since the start of May.

Mariners fans didn’t have to wait long for Arozarena’s next blast. After a bases-loaded sacrifice fly from Cal Raleigh, the left fielder took Wacha deep again in the fifth. This time it was a three-run shot to center field off a four-seam fastball that traveled 400 feet and left the bat at 106 mph.

Arozarena’s second blast marked his first career game with two home runs as a Mariner. He last accomplished that feat with the Tampa Bay Rays on July 20, 2024.

Arozarena now has 10 home runs and 37 RBIs this season.

