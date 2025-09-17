Baseball

Going to the Savannah Bananas this weekend? Parking in the Mariners garage will not be cheap

Major League Baseball doing it’s best Savannah Bananas impersonation NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: Dakota "Stilts" Albritton #14 of the Savannah Bananas stands with his team during the national anthem before their game against the Party Animals at Richmond County Bank Ball Park on August 12, 2023 in New York City. The Savannah Bananas were part of the Coastal Plain League, a summer collegiate league, for seven seasons. In 2022, the Bananas announced that they were leaving the Coastal Plain League to play Banana Ball year-round. Banana Ball was born out of the idea of making baseball more fast-paced, entertaining, and fun. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) (Al Bello/Getty Images)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

The Savannah Bananas, a touring baseball team known for their fast-paced and highly theatrical version of the game called “Banana Ball,” will bring their show to T-Mobile Park on Friday, Sept. 19, and Saturday, Sept. 20, with both games beginning at 7 p.m.

And parking will not be cheap.

The Bananas, founded in 2016 in Savannah, Georgia, by Jesse and Emily Cole, have built a national following with choreographed player routines, fan participation, and unusual rules designed to speed up play and keep audiences entertained.

The team includes former college and minor league players, and some games feature appearances by former major leaguers.

Among the standout attractions is Dakota “Stilts” Albritton, who takes the field while walking on stilts.

Fans headed to the two Seattle dates should be prepared for high parking costs.

Prepaid parking in the Mariners Garage across from the stadium is listed at $93.35 on JustPark.com.

Parking typically opens three hours before game time and lasts through the event. Overnight parking is not permitted.

ADA-accessible spaces are available, and the garage is staffed with attendants.

The Bananas’ Seattle appearance is part of their expanded national tour, which has grown to include multiple teams, such as the Party Animals and Firefighters, all competing in Banana Ball exhibitions.

