Going to the Savannah Bananas this weekend? Parking in the Mariners garage will not be cheap

The Savannah Bananas, a touring baseball team known for their fast-paced and highly theatrical version of the game called “Banana Ball,” will bring their show to T-Mobile Park on Friday, Sept. 19, and Saturday, Sept. 20, with both games beginning at 7 p.m.

And parking will not be cheap.

The Bananas, founded in 2016 in Savannah, Georgia, by Jesse and Emily Cole, have built a national following with choreographed player routines, fan participation, and unusual rules designed to speed up play and keep audiences entertained.

The team includes former college and minor league players, and some games feature appearances by former major leaguers.

Among the standout attractions is Dakota “Stilts” Albritton, who takes the field while walking on stilts.

Fans headed to the two Seattle dates should be prepared for high parking costs.

Prepaid parking in the Mariners Garage across from the stadium is listed at $93.35 on JustPark.com.

Parking typically opens three hours before game time and lasts through the event. Overnight parking is not permitted.

ADA-accessible spaces are available, and the garage is staffed with attendants.

The Bananas’ Seattle appearance is part of their expanded national tour, which has grown to include multiple teams, such as the Party Animals and Firefighters, all competing in Banana Ball exhibitions.

