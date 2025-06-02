Cal Raleigh leads in home runs after win over Twins

SEATTLE — Cal Raleigh hit his 23rd home run, making him Major League Baseball’s current home run leader.

Raleigh hit a go-ahead home run out to right field, giving the Mariners the lead in their game against the Minnesota Twins.

This latest home run puts him one home run ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ slugger Shohei Ohtani and two home runs ahead of the New York Yankees’ right fielder Aaron Judge.

The Mariners will start their next series against the Baltimore Orioles on June 3.

