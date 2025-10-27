WATCH: Massive carpet python spotted in South Australia’s Gawler Ranges National Park

A reintroduction ecologist recently captured rare footage of a giant carpet python in Gawler Ranges National Park, according to National Parks and Wildlife of South Australia.

The snake, identified as a Morelia imbricata, was seen by ecologist Tali Moyle, who shared the sighting during a field visit.

Carpet pythons are uncommon in the region, making the discovery a notable event for local wildlife enthusiasts and researchers.

Officials said spring is one of the best times to visit Gawler Ranges National Park, when native plants are in bloom.

Visitors can see the vibrant crimson mallee flowers along with wide stretches of native grasses and bluebush covering the plains.

National Parks of South Australia reminds visitors to always keep a respectful distance from wildlife.

The organization said the footage was safely captured by a professional ecologist with specialized training in animal care.

More information about planning a visit to the park is available at parks.sa.gov.au.

©2025 Cox Media Group