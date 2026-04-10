Video shows kids attacking woman at Federal Way park

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Video of a woman trying to break up a fight at Steel Lake Park is gaining major traction online.

The video shows once she intervenes, several kids jump in and start hitting her. Around the 30-second mark of the video, one of the kids punches the woman square in the face.

KIRO 7 spoke to the person who captured the entire brawl.

“She got in to try and stop the fight, and all the kids started to beat her up,” the 14-year-old said.

KIRO 7 also spoke with the teen’s mother, Melissa, over the phone about the fight. She says when she watched the video, she couldn’t believe a kid would punch an adult like that.

“A little boy punching a woman like that? That’s what really started to piss me off,” Melissa said.

She added that they’ve been to Steel Lake Park many times before and have never seen anything like that.

“And it’s the first time I’ve ever experienced anything like that,” Melissa said.

Federal Way police are looking into it, but are still trying to find those children in the video, as well as the woman who was assaulted.

Police reached out to the Federal Way School District in order to help identify who is in the video.

KIRO 7 showed the video to people throughout Steel Lake Park to see if they knew anything about it.

Beth Jeffery, who goes to the park at least once a week, was alarmed when she saw the video, but sadly, wasn’t surprised.

“It’s just not something you see very often, but for some reason, it’s not that surprising,” Jeffery said.

Several parents off-camera said the park is a good place to bring your family, but it can be unsafe at times.

“But you do have to be very cautious about activity at all times of day,” one parent told KIRO 7.

If anyone knows anything about the fight that took place on Monday, they are urged to call Federal Way police at 253-835-2121.

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