US wins gold in men’s hockey final against Canada

(AP) - The United States beat Canada 2-1 in overtime to win the men’s hockey gold on the final day of the Milan Cortina Olympics. Jack Hughes scored the winning goal just 1 minute, 41 seconds into overtime.

It is the third Olympic title in men’s hockey for the U.S. — and first since the “Miracle on Ice” at Lake Placid in 1980.

The day will end with the closing ceremony, which will celebrate Italian music and dance, both classic and contemporary, headlining internationally acclaimed ballet dancer Roberto Bolle along with popular Italian singer Achille Lauro and DJ Gaby Ponte.

