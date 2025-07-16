Tsunami warning issued after 7.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Alaska

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a tsunami alert for portions of Alaska after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake.

The quake hit about 50 miles south of Sand Point.

The alert is for the majority of the Alaska Peninsula and into the mainland toward Anchorage.

Washington Emergency Management says they are still examining what exactly this means for Washington state coastlines.

“We are in contact with the National Tsunami Warning Center,” they shared online.

No damage has been reported.

For perspective, the Nisqually earthquake that hit Washington in 2001 was a 6.8 magnitude earthquake.

©2025 Cox Media Group