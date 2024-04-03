Woman says she was ‘targeted’ by Delta for not wearing a bra on a flight

A Delta Air Lines passenger who says she was escorted off a January flight for not wearing a bra has asked for a change in the carrier’s policy, according to KNBC.

Lisa Archbold was due to fly from Salt Lake City to San Francisco when she said she was asked by airline staff to come with them off the plane. According to Archbold, the problem was she was not wearing a bra under a loose white T-shirt she had on.

In a letter to the airline’s president Friday, Archbold’s attorney, Gloria Allred, said Archbold wasn’t questioned when she boarded the plane but was later escorted off the flight by a Delta gate agent, according to KNBC.

Allred, a California-based attorney, has represented women and their families in many high-profile cases, including the family of Nicole Brown Simpson, Amber Frey in Scott Peterson’s murder trial and Mel “Scary Spice” Brown in her paternity suit against Eddie Murphy.

Archbold said she was told by the employee that her outfit was “offensive” and “revealing.” She was allowed to reboard the plane after putting on a button-up shirt she had tied around her waist.

“I was targeted and humiliated,” Archbold said in a statement. “It felt like a scarlet letter was being attached to me.”

She added: “I wore the same clothing any man might wear. I also have a chest smaller than many men on that flight. Where does Delta draw the line?”

In her letter, Allred and Archbold asked for a meeting with Delta’s president, Glen Hauenstein, to discuss a practical solution.

A Delta Air Lines spokesperson told Business Insider that the airline had contacted Archbold to apologize.

