‘We wrapped him in a warm tortilla’: Family rescues baby bird, keeps it warm in tortilla

Thank goodness they opted for the large tortillas and not the small ones.

A family was having an afternoon barbecue when they found what they thought was an orphaned Barn Owl. The bird was on the ground with no parents nearby, the Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center wrote on Facebook.

The family’s mother was worried that the bird was cold. They needed something to wrap it in and apparently, the first thing that they could find was a tortilla that the mother, whose name was not released, asked someone to throw it on their grill to warm it up, then wrapped the birth like a burrito.

When a rehabber from the wildlife center got to the location, they found the bird snuggled in the wrap. Instead of a Barn Owl, it was a Mississippi Kite, a type of raptor that looks a bit like a hawk.

The bird was taken back to the rescue facility on Sunday with employees writing, “Undoubtedly, it was an inventive method to keep the baby warm, and surprisingly, it was effective.”

Only in Texas and maybe Mexico. 🤣 This evening, we were contacted about a possible orphaned Barn Owl. Rehabber Christy... Posted by Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center on Saturday, July 13, 2024









