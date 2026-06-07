Who’s ready? The rain is moving back in

Tonight, the weather will be quiet across western Washington as we check for cloudy skies and chilly morning low temperatures in the 40’s.

The temperature pattern for the next 3 days will continue to deliver cooler-than-average numbers throughout the region. Our average low for this time of year is 52 degrees and today is the first day of this early summer period when the average high is 70 degrees. The forecast for the next few days looks to be several degrees BELOW these average numbers.

Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight, and tomorrow is likely going to be wet. Rain will be moving in from the southwest most of the day and the threat for rain continues into Tuesday. Computer forecast models put the rain into the southwest part of the state in the morning, and showers should be arriving in the Seattle area by lunchtime. Bellingham and the islands shouldn’t see the rain until later tomorrow afternoon. The high temperatures around Puget Sound will only reach the lower 60’s, and areas away from the water will stay in the upper 50’s to around 60 degrees on Monday.

The first round of rain on Monday will move toward the east by the end of the day and another area of low pressure is expected on Tuesday. As we saw with the system yesterday, the low on Tuesday has some cold air with it, and this could trigger a few thunderstorms. Some lightning and hail would be possible on Tuesday with the storms that may develop. Otherwise, expect more rain showers on Tuesday throughout the area.

Wednesday will be a bit of a ‘transition’ day from cloudy/wet/cool to mostly sunny and warm. An area of high pressure is expected to build over the PNW by the end of the week and last into next weekend. As the high takes hold, the temperatures will climb into the 70’s by Saturday, and we will likely see 80’s on Sunday.

Long-range models predict near 90-degree heat in some places for a few days around June 14 – 17. The 90-degree weather may only last for a few days, but after that, it looks like warm 80-degree temperatures will linger for several days past June 17.

Bottom line: we go from below normal to above normal on the thermometer for a good portion of June still to come. Rain chances will likely stay very low as the warmer-than-normal weather sets in.

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