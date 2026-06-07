Puyallup police welcome new arrivals: baby birds born in a motorcycle

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A week-long wait is over.

The Puyallup Police Department is proudly sharing the recent, surprising arrivals of tiny baby birds at its new Public Safety Building.

Back on May 30th, officers were astounded to learn members of their own police staff weren’t the only ones moving into the brand new facility.

Officers had discovered a mother bird had built a nest and laid four eggs in one of the most unusual places you could think of: inside the storage compartment of one of its training motorcycles.

Of course, they immediately shared the news with the world, on Facebook:

"The Puyallup Police Department staff have officially settled into the new building — and apparently so has a very special little guest. One of our not in-service, training motorcycle storage compartments has become home to a cute mama bird and her baby eggs!

“Traffic Birdie” is now officially on baby watch, making sure our feathered friend and her future hatchlings stay safe and sound. We’ll be sharing updates once the eggs hatch, so stay tuned for some adorable new recruits!”

The motorbike was not being used on a regular basis, so the department allowed nature to take its course, safe from the elements, and kept watch as the eggs hatched in the compartment.

Careful not to disturb the nest, the department reported after discovering the eggs, that the mama bird was doing a great job doting over the future baby birds.

Then on Sunday, a new Puyallup Police Department Facebook post announced the big day had arrived:

It proudly reported two eggs had hatched, and the mama bird was keeping the young chicks warm and safe.

“Our officers and staff have been carefully watching from a respectful distance as this feathered family continues to grow,” the Facebook post continues. “Two eggs are still waiting to hatch, and we’ll be sure to keep everyone updated as our newest “officers-in-training” make their grand entrance!"

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