Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes to open steak house in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and tight end are teaming up off the football field for a new business venture.

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes announced on Thursday that they will be opening a steakhouse in Kansas City, Missouri called “1587 Prime,” according to ESPN.

The steakhouse is expected to open in early 2025, ESPN reported. It would be located at the Loews Hotel.

The steakhouse is also in partnership with Noble 13. Noble 13 said the steakhouse would be two floors but have access on the street level, according to WDAF. It would also be about 10,000 square feet.

“Working with Patrick and Travis has been incredible. As longtime supporters of our other restaurants, we worked together to combine their favorite elements of those experiences into what we developed for 1587 Prime,” Tosh Berman, co-founder of Noble 33 told “Good Morning America” exclusively, according to KAKE. “They are natural hosts and can’t wait to bring a unique modern American steakhouse experience to Kansas City.”

“Travis and I have become frequent visitors of Noble 33 restaurants in other cities, so it only made sense to bring something special to our own community in Kansas City,” Mahomes said in a release obtained by WDAF.

“We’re excited to be a part of this journey with Noble 33 to create a one-of-a-kind dining experience, and what better place to start than our very own, Kansas City?” Kelce said, according to the news outlet.





