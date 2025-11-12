Target to lower food, essentials prices; to donate to food banks

Target has announced that it will be lowering its prices on thousands of items this holiday season.

The company, in a news release, said that it “is increasing support for families to help them further stretch their household budgets this holiday season."

It will do so by lowering prices on 3,000 food, beverage and essential items such as baby supplies and household items.

Target is also bringing its Thanksgiving meal back at what the company says is the lowest price it has ever offered, less than $5 a person.

The store brand, Good & Gather, turkey will once again be offered at the 2024 price of 79 cents a pound, Target said.

Target said that a dinner for four people will be under $20 and will include a turkey up to 10 pounds, a 5-pound bag of Good & Gather potatoes, Ocean Spray Jellied Cranberry Sauce, Stove Top Stuffing, Heinz gravy, French bread and frozen corn.

It will also be helping those who need it most by donating $500,000 to Feeding America. It will help the organization provide meals and emergency food boxes to those in need via Feeding America’s 200 food banks and 60,000 partner agencies.

Over the past year, Target said it has given $2.5 million in grants and 150 million pounds of food as part of its $400 million donations of products and cash it plans to give this year.

