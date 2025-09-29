Super Bowl LX halftime: Bad Bunny to headline show

Bad Bunny has been tapped to headline the Super Bowl halftime show in February.

It may be months away, but the Puerto Rican musician was announced on Sunday as the lead act during the big game’s big show. The announcement was made during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers, CBS Sports reported.

The performer, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, said in a statement, "What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history,” CNN reported.

Bad Bunny, who is known for such hits as “Vete,” “Titi Me Pregunto,” “Que Pasaria” and “BAILE INoLIDABLE, is a three-time Grammy winner who just finished a residency in Puerto Rico, including a concert that streamed on Amazon, helping bring in hundreds of millions of dollars for his home.

Apple Music Super Bowl halftime show will be co-produced by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.

Apple’s Vice President of Music, Sports and Beats, Oliver Schusser, said of Bad Bunny’s rise and his impact on culture, “His music has not only broken records but has elevated Latin music to the center of pop-culture,” CNN reported.

Bad Bunny will also be embarking on a worldwide tour of Latin America, Europe and Oceania, but is avoiding the U.S. over fears of immigration raids at concert venues, CNN reported.

Super Bowl LX will kick off on Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, The Associated Press reported.

