State visit: King Charles III visits White House

King Charles and Queen Camilla have begun the first full day of their state visit to the U.S. to mark the 250th anniversary of American Independence.

They arrived on Monday afternoon.

The king and queen arrived at the White House amid gray skies and off-and-on rainy weather, The Associated Press noted.

Several dignitaries were seen on the grounds of the executive mansion, including House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Rep Jared Moskowitz, members of the cabinet, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, CNN reported.

Trump and the king inspected the troops before a “pass in review” on the South Lawn.

The ceremony, according to CNN, dates back to the 18th century. It is the highest diplomatic honor by the U.S. to a visiting head of state.

The king will travel to the U.S. Capitol later this afternoon for his 3 p.m. ET address to a joint session of Congress. It is the first time a British monarch has spoken at the Capitol since his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 1991.

The day will end with a state dinner at the White House later Tuesday evening.

0 of 39 King Charles III And Queen Camilla Begin State Visit To The United States Of America WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 27: King Charles III and Queen Camilla are greeted by U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the White House on day one of their State Visit to the United States of America on April 27, 2026 in Washington, D.C. The visit will include stops at the nation's capital, New York City, and Virginia, arranged to celebrate the United States of America's 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Aaron Chown-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) King Charles III And Queen Camilla Begin State Visit To The United States Of America WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 27: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet King Charles III and Queen Camilla before afternoon tea at the White House on day one of their State Visit to the United States of America on April 27, 2026 in Washington, D.C. The visit will include stops at the nation's capital, New York City, and Virginia, arranged to celebrate the United States of America's 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Suzanne Plunkett-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) King Charles III And Queen Camilla Begin State Visit To The United States Of America WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 27: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand with Queen Camilla and King Charles III on the South Lawn of the White House as they arrive for tea on day one of their State Visit to the United States of America, on April 27, 2026 in Washington, DC. King Charles III and Queen Camilla will visit the nation's capital, New York City, and Virginia during the trip arranged to celebrate the United States of America's 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) King Charles III And Queen Camilla Begin State Visit To The United States Of America WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 27: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet King Charles III and Queen Camilla before afternoon tea at the White House on day one of their State Visit to the United States of America on April 27, 2026 in Washington, D.C. The visit will include stops at the nation's capital, New York City, and Virginia, arranged to celebrate the United States of America's 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Suzanne Plunkett-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) King Charles III And Queen Camilla Begin State Visit To The United States Of America WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 27: King Charles III and Queen Camilla are greeted by U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the White House on day one of their State Visit to the United States of America on April 27, 2026 in Washington, D.C. The visit will include stops at the nation's capital, New York City, and Virginia, arranged to celebrate the United States of America's 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Aaron Chown-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) King Charles III And Queen Camilla Begin State Visit To The United States Of America WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 27: U.S. President Donald Trump greets King Charles III before afternoon tea at the White House on day one of his State Visit to the United States of America on April 27, 2026 in Washington, D.C. The visit will include stops at the nation's capital, New York City, and Virginia, arranged to celebrate the United States of America's 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Suzanne Plunkett-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) King Charles III And Queen Camilla Begin State Visit To The United States Of America WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 27: U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, King Charles III and Queen Camilla pose at the White House on day one of their state visit on April 27, 2026 in Washington, D.C. The visit includes stops at the nation's capital, New York City, and Virginia, arranged to celebrate the United States of America's 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Suzanne Plunkett-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) King Charles III And Queen Camilla Begin State Visit To The United States Of America WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 27: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the White House before afternoon tea on day one of their State Visit to the United States of America on April 27, 2026 in Washington, D.C. The visit will include stops at the nation's capital, New York City, and Virginia, arranged to celebrate the United States of America's 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Suzanne Plunkett-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) King Charles III And Queen Camilla Begin State Visit To The United States Of America WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 27: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the White House before afternoon tea on day one of their State Visit to the United States of America on April 27, 2026 in Washington, D.C. The visit will include stops at the nation's capital, New York City, and Virginia, arranged to celebrate the United States of America's 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Suzanne Plunkett-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) King Charles III And Queen Camilla Begin State Visit To The United States Of America WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 27: U.S. President Donald Trump and King Charles III talk at the White House on day one of the state visit on April 27, 2026 in Washington, D.C. The visit includes stops at the nation's capital, New York City, and Virginia, arranged to celebrate the United States of America's 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Suzanne Plunkett-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) King Charles III And Queen Camilla Begin State Visit To The United States Of America WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 27: U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive for tea at the White House on day one of the royal couple's state visit on April 27, 2026 in Washington, D.C. The visit will include stops at the nation's capital, New York City, and Virginia, arranged to celebrate the United States of America's 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Suzanne Plunkett-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) King Charles III And Queen Camilla Begin State Visit To The United States Of America WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 27: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet King Charles III and Queen Camilla before afternoon tea at the White House on day one of their State Visit to the United States of America on April 27, 2026 in Washington, D.C. The visit will include stops at the nation's capital, New York City, and Virginia, arranged to celebrate the United States of America's 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Suzanne Plunkett-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) King Charles III And Queen Camilla Begin State Visit To The United States Of America WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 27: U.S. first lady Melania Trump and Queen Camilla talk at the White House on day one of the state visit on April 27, 2026 in Washington, D.C. The visit includes stops at the nation's capital, New York City, and Virginia, arranged to celebrate the United States of America's 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Suzanne Plunkett-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) King Charles III And Queen Camilla Begin State Visit To The United States Of America WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 27: U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, King Charles III and Queen Camilla tour the South Lawn at the White House on day one of the royal couple's state visit on April 27, 2026 in Washington, D.C. The visit will include stops at the nation's capital, New York City, and Virginia, arranged to celebrate the United States of America's 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Suzanne Plunkett-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) King Charles III And Queen Camilla Begin State Visit To The United States Of America WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 27: King Charles III and Queen Camilla are greeted at the entrance of the Ambassador's Library in the British Embassy on day one of King Charles III and Queen Camilla's State Visit to the United States of America on April 27, 2026 in Washington, D.C. The visit will include stops at the nation's capital, New York City, and Virginia, arranged to celebrate the United States of America's 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Julia Demaree Nikhinson-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) King Charles III And Queen Camilla Begin State Visit To The United States Of America WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 27: King Charles III (R) and Queen Camilla (2L) visit the Ambassador's Library of the British Embassy on day one of King Charles III and Queen Camilla's State Visit to the United States of America on April 27, 2026 in Washington, D.C. The visit will include stops at the nation's capital, New York City, and Virginia, arranged to celebrate the United States of America's 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Julia Demaree Nikhinson-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) King Charles III And Queen Camilla Begin State Visit To The United States Of America WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 27: Queen Camilla and King Charles III look over items to be placed in a time capsule in honor of the United States' 250th anniversary in the Ambassador's Library room of the British Embassy on day one of King Charles III and Queen Camilla's State Visit to the United States of America on April 27, 2026 in Washington, D.C. The visit will include stops at the nation's capital, New York City, and Virginia, arranged to celebrate the United States of America's 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Julia Demaree Nikhinson-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) King Charles III And Queen Camilla Begin State Visit To The United States Of America WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 27: Claire Turner, Britain's Queen Camilla, King Charles III and British Ambassador to the U.S. Christian Turner pose for a photo outside of the British Embassy on day one of King Charles III and Queen Camilla's State Visit to the United States of America on April 27, 2026 in Washington, D.C. The visit will include stops at the nation's capital, New York City, and Virginia, arranged to celebrate the United States of America's 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Julia Demaree Nikhinson-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) King Charles III And Queen Camilla Begin State Visit To The United States Of America WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 27: Britain's King Charles III and British Ambassador to the U.S. Christian Turner exit the British Embassy on day one of King Charles III and Queen Camilla's State Visit to the United States of America on April 27, 2026 in Washington, D.C. The visit will include stops at the nation's capital, New York City, and Virginia, arranged to celebrate the United States of America's 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Julia Demaree Nikhinson-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) King Charles III And Queen Camilla Begin State Visit To The United States Of America WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 27: (L-R) Queen Camilla, King Charles III and Sir Christian Turner, British ambassador to the US, attend a Garden Party on day one of their State visit to the United States of America on April 27, 2026 at the White House in Washington, DC. King Charles III and Queen Camilla will visit the nation's capital, New York City, and Virginia during the trip arranged to celebrate the 250th anniversary of US independence. (Photo by Ian Volger - Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) King Charles III And Queen Camilla Begin State Visit To The United States Of America WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 27: King Charles III and Sir Christian Turner, British ambassador to the US attend a Garden Party on day one of his State visit to the United States of America with Queen Camilla on April 27, 2026 at the White House in Washington, DC. King Charles III and Queen Camilla will visit the nation's capital, New York City, and Virginia during the trip arranged to celebrate the 250th anniversary of US independence. (Photo by Ian Volger - Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) King Charles III And Queen Camilla Begin State Visit To The United States Of America WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 27: U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, King Charles III and Queen Camilla walk by a beehive on a tour the South Lawn at the White House on day one of the royal couple's state visit on April 27, 2026 in Washington, D.C. The visit will include stops at the nation's capital, New York City, and Virginia, arranged to celebrate the United States of America's 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Suzanne Plunkett-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) King Charles III And Queen Camilla Begin State Visit To The United States Of America WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 27: King Charles III attends a Garden Party on day one of his State visit to the United States of America with Queen Camilla on April 27, 2026 at the White House in Washington, DC. King Charles III and Queen Camilla will visit the nation's capital, New York City, and Virginia during the trip arranged to celebrate the 250th anniversary of US independence. (Photo by Ian Volger - Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) King Charles III And Queen Camilla Begin State Visit To The United States Of America WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 27: Queen Camilla attends a Garden Party on day one of her State visit to the United States of America with King Charles III on April 27, 2026 at the White House in Washington, DC. King Charles III and Queen Camilla will visit the nation's capital, New York City, and Virginia during the trip arranged to celebrate the 250th anniversary of US independence. (Photo by Ian Volger - Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) King Charles III And Queen Camilla Begin State Visit To The United States Of America WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 27: King Charles III attends a Garden Party on day one of his State visit to the United States of America with Queen Camilla on April 27, 2026 at the White House in Washington, DC. King Charles III and Queen Camilla will visit the nation's capital, New York City, and Virginia during the trip arranged to celebrate the 250th anniversary of US independence. (Photo by Ian Volger - Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) King Charles III And Queen Camilla Begin State Visit To The United States Of America WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 27: Queen Camilla (C) poses with military cadets during a Garden Party on day one of her State visit to the United States of America with King Charles III on April 27, 2026 at the White House in Washington, DC. King Charles III and Queen Camilla will visit the nation's capital, New York City, and Virginia during the trip arranged to celebrate the 250th anniversary of US independence. (Photo by Ian Volger - Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) King Charles III And Queen Camilla Begin State Visit To The United States Of America WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 27: Queen Camilla attends a Garden Party on day one of her State visit to the United States of America with King Charles III on April 27, 2026 at the White House in Washington, DC. King Charles III and Queen Camilla will visit the nation's capital, New York City, and Virginia during the trip arranged to celebrate the 250th anniversary of US independence. (Photo by Ian Volger - Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) King Charles III And Queen Camilla Begin State Visit To The United States Of America WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 27: King Charles III and Sir Christian Turner, British ambassador to the US attend a Garden Party on day one of his State visit to the United States of America with Queen Camilla on April 27, 2026 at the White House in Washington, DC. King Charles III and Queen Camilla will visit the nation's capital, New York City, and Virginia during the trip arranged to celebrate the 250th anniversary of US independence. (Photo by Ian Volger - Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) King Charles III And Queen Camilla Begin State Visit To The United States Of America WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 27: Queen Camilla speaks to President and CEO of House of Ruth Sandra Jackson during a Garden Party on day one of her State visit to the United States of America with King Charles III on April 27, 2026 at the White House in Washington, DC. King Charles III and Queen Camilla will visit the nation's capital, New York City, and Virginia during the trip arranged to celebrate the 250th anniversary of US independence. (Photo by Ian Volger - Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) King Charles III And Queen Camilla Begin State Visit To The United States Of America WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 27: Queen Camilla and King Charles III pose with U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump alongside a replica beehive at the White House on day one of their State Visit to the United States of America on April 27, 2026 in Washington, D.C. The visit will include stops at the nation's capital, New York City, and Virginia, arranged to celebrate the United States of America's 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Aaron Chown-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) King Charles III And Queen Camilla Begin State Visit To The United States Of America WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 27: Britain's King Charles III departs the British Embassy on day one of King Charles III and Queen Camilla's State Visit to the United States of America on April 27, 2026 in Washington, D.C. The visit will include stops at the nation's capital, New York City, and Virginia, arranged to celebrate the United States of America's 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Julia Demaree Nikhinson-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) King Charles III And Queen Camilla Begin State Visit To The United States Of America WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 27: U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive to look at the White House garden and bee hive on the South Lawn of the White House on day one of their State Visit to the United States of America on April 27, 2026 in Washington, D.C. The visit will include stops at the nation's capital, New York City, and Virginia, arranged to celebrate the United States of America's 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) King Charles III And Queen Camilla Begin State Visit To The United States Of America WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 27: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump and King Charles III and Queen Camilla tour the White House garden and bee hive on the South Lawn of the White House on day one of their State Visit to the United States of America on April 27, 2026 in Washington, D.C. The visit will include stops at the nation's capital, New York City, and Virginia, arranged to celebrate the United States of America's 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images)

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