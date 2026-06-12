Plan ahead: Tacoma roads to close for World Cup kickoff parade

The first 2026 FIFA World Cup match in Seattle will not be played until Monday, but the celebration begins Friday night in Tacoma — and drivers should expect significant road closures throughout the afternoon and evening.

The Puyallup Tribe of Indians will host the World Cup kickoff parade at 7:30 p.m. The parade begins at 38th and East Portland Avenue and will travel approximately 1.5 miles to the Puyallup Tribe of Indians’ Headquarters, where a welcoming ceremony will follow. A fireworks display is scheduled for 10:30 p.m.

Road closures in Tacoma will begin at approximately 2 p.m. and are expected to remain in place until about 11 p.m.

Streets closed

Portland Avenue between East 40th Street and East 29th Street.

East 38th Street between East L Street and Portland Avenue.

East 30th Street between Portland Avenue and East 29th Street.

Recommended detours

Northbound Traffic

East of Portland Avenue

East 64th Street → Waller Road → Pioneer Way

West of Portland Avenue

McKinley Avenue → Wiley Avenue

Southbound Traffic

East of Portland Avenue Pioneer

Way → Waller Road → East 64th Street

West of Portland Avenue

Puyallup Avenue → Pacific Avenue

East/West travel across Portland Avenue

Traveling westbound (east side to west side)

Roosevelt Avenue → East 44th Street → Portland Avenue

Traveling eastbound (west side to east side)

East 44th Street → Roosevelt Avenue

Both parking and “Fan Zone Express” bus service will be available at the Tacoma Dome and Pierce Transit stations.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Frank Lenzi is the News Director for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here.

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