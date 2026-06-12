Plan ahead: Tacoma roads to close for World Cup kickoff parade

The first 2026 FIFA World Cup match in Seattle will not be played until Monday, but the celebration begins Friday night in Tacoma — and drivers should expect significant road closures throughout the afternoon and evening.
The Puyallup Tribe of Indians will host the World Cup kickoff parade at 7:30 p.m. The parade begins at 38th and East Portland Avenue and will travel approximately 1.5 miles to the Puyallup Tribe of Indians’ Headquarters, where a welcoming ceremony will follow. A fireworks display is scheduled for 10:30 p.m.
Road closures in Tacoma will begin at approximately 2 p.m. and are expected to remain in place until about 11 p.m.
Streets closed
- Portland Avenue between East 40th Street and East 29th Street.
- East 38th Street between East L Street and Portland Avenue.
- East 30th Street between Portland Avenue and East 29th Street.
Recommended detours
Northbound Traffic
East of Portland Avenue
East 64th Street → Waller Road → Pioneer Way
West of Portland Avenue
McKinley Avenue → Wiley Avenue
Southbound Traffic
East of Portland Avenue Pioneer
Way → Waller Road → East 64th Street
West of Portland Avenue
Puyallup Avenue → Pacific Avenue
East/West travel across Portland Avenue
Traveling westbound (east side to west side)
Roosevelt Avenue → East 44th Street → Portland Avenue
Traveling eastbound (west side to east side)
East 44th Street → Roosevelt Avenue
Both parking and “Fan Zone Express” bus service will be available at the Tacoma Dome and Pierce Transit stations.
This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com
Frank Lenzi is the News Director for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here.
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