Starbucks workers at 65 stores strike on Red Cup Day

Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day is being marked by strikes at a small portion of locations in several cities.

More than 1,000 unionized workers at 65 stores hit the picket lines on Thursday, the same day that the company celebrated its Red Cup Day, The Associated Press reported. Red Cup Day is the one day a year that the coffee house chain gives customers a free, plastic reusable cup when they buy a holiday beverage.

Starbucks baristas are striking in 45 cities, including New York, Philadelphia and Seattle.

According to Starbucks Workers United, three Seattle locations are striking today:

Seattle SBWU Picket Line (Elliot Ave)

Seattle SBWU Picket Line (University Way)

Seattle Red Cup Rally

The company has 10,000 stores and 7,000 licensed locations in grocery stores and airports, so the impacted locations is only about three-tenths of a percent.

The workers are striking because the company has not reached a contract agreement with the union, despite Starbucks promising to do so by the end of 2024, the AP reported.

Workers want better pay, hours and staffing. They also claim they don’t get the 20 hours required to receive benefits.

Starbucks, for its part, says its pay and benefits packages average $30 and that it also offers up to 18 weeks paid family leave and 100% tuition coverage for a four-year college degree, the AP reported.

