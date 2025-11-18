Rev. Jesse Jackson moved out of ICU, family says

CHICAGO — Rev. Jesse Jackson remains hospitalized but has been moved out of the intensive care unit, his family said on Monday.

The 84-year-old civil rights leader was admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago on Nov. 13.

According to a news release from the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the organization Jackson founded to fight for social change, the activist remains in stable condition.

He was originally was “under observation for Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), a neurodegenerative disorder he has managed for more than a decade.”

He was originally diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, but that diagnosis was changed to PSP, WLS reported.

“We believe in the power of prayer, and we are grateful for the overwhelming outreach and prayers of the faithful,” Jackson’s son and family spokesperson, Yusef Jackson, said in a statement. “Our father is alert and continues to share his vision for churches and pastors to come together and reduce malnutrition during this period.”

Jackson rose to national prominence during the 1960s as a protégé of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. He has spent more than six decades advocating for racial equality, economic justice and voting rights.

He became the first major Black candidate for the presidency, seeking the Democratic Party’s nomination in 1984 and 1988.

